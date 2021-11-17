ModernGhana logo
2022 Budget: Gov't has opportunity to reverse teacher trainee allowance — Eduwatch

Kofi Asare
Education Think Tank, Eduwatch Africa is calling for a reverse of the payment of allowances to teacher trainees across the country.

Describing it as an anomaly, Eduwatch Africa wondered why government would spend “over GHC 600 million on teacher trainee allowances since 2017 when that amount could easily build over 1,500 JHS buildings for the 4000 primary schools without JHS due to no cash.”

In a Facebook post, Executive Director Kofi Asare stated, “The Finance Minister has an opportunity to reverse this anomaly today.

“We cannot transform our basic education if we continue spending hundreds of millions on food for teacher trainees who could access student loans, at a time 20% of Primary School graduates cannot enter JHS especially in deprived districts.”

The full statement has been published below:

EDUWATCH ON 2022 BUDGET

The Government of Ghana has already spent over GHC 600 million on teacher trainee allowances since 2017; an amount that could build over 1,500 JHS for the 4,000 primary schools without JHS due to no cash. The Finance Minister has an opportunity to reverse this anomaly today.

We cannot transform our basic education if we continue spending hundreds of millions on food for teacher trainees who could access student loans, at a time 20% of Primary School graduates cannot enter JHS especially in deprived districts.

Building JHS with this cash would rather open more teaching opportunities for thousands of unemployed teachers.

Africa Education Watch

