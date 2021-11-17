NDC struggling to come to terms with Dzifa Attivor’s demise – Mahama mourns

17.11.2021 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama is pained over the demise of former Transport Minister Dzifa Aku Attivor whom he describes as very dedicated comrade.

He said the entire National Democratic Congress (NDC) is struggling to come to terms with her death.

Ms Attivor died in the early hours of Tuesday, 16 November 2021 after a short illness.

She was 65.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama stated, “She was always ready and willing to get things done, for our party, the NDC, and help others in need."

The 2020 flagbearer of the NDC said Ms Attivor will be sorely missed by all, especially the Volta Region NDC and the teeming number of people operating under the Volta Caucus across the country.