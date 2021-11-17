ModernGhana logo
17.11.2021 Social News

Police probe missing GIJ student over GHC200,000 forex trading loss

17.11.2021 LISTEN

The Adabraka Police have begun investigation to locate the whereabouts of a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Nancy Asante, a final year student who reportedly left a suicide note is nowhere to be found after she lost GHC200,000 to online forex trading.

Per a report by Starrfm.com, Nancy Asante Bannor lost a total of GHC200,000 in an online forex trading and could not bear the pressure from other people whose monies were involved.

Nancy was said to be in forex trading for some time now, graduated to become an agent through whom a lot of people including her church members invest in the platform before the unfortunate happened.

Colleagues of Nancy Asante Bannor told the media that they returned from church service on Monday night to see a note she had left behind before vanishing.

“She is a good girl and a good friend. She is well behaved and a good student. Her parents have been informed of the incident and her father says she should come home but she hasn't gone home. She says the people she invested the money for do not trust that the money is indeed missing and they now suspect her,” Bernice Mensah, a roommate of Nancy stated.

In the note, the lady narrated how difficult it was for her to convince her clients that their investments have been lost mysteriously.

Part of the suicide note Nancy left behind reads: “I don't know what the night has for me and what awaits me but the only thing I pray for now is death and nothing else. Please tell God to forgive me and if possible give me another chance. I can't kill myself at home that's why I came back and I can't do it here as well. Please forgive me.”

---Daily Guide

