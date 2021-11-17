ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Man arrested for stealing GHS18,000 worth of GWCL water

Crime & Punishment E/R: Man arrested for stealing GHS18,000 worth of GWCL water
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A resident of Agormanya, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, Mr Emmanuel Kumasa is in court for stealing GHS18,000 worth of water from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

He was arrested by the company on a revenue mobilisation drive.

Officers from the GWCL detected that the accused person had two separate pipes meant for commercial purposes but was owing an unspecified amount, which led to the disconnection of the two pipelines on 31 October 2021.

However, he reconnected the two pipelines again illegally.

Complaints were lodged at the Odumase-Krobo police station and Mr Kumasa was arrested to assist with investigations.

The GWCL cross-checked his two separate meters and found out that a meter with a serial number of 090412100162 had a debt of GHS8,749.14 and the second meter with a serial number of 0904121001676 also had a GHS9,614.30, totalling GHS18,363.44.

Mr Kumasa was arraigned on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty and has since been granted bail.

The case has been adjourned to December 21.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Ex-convict jailed four years for stealing bicycle, ice chest
16.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Land guard allegedly inflicts machete wounds on man in wheelchair at Weija Old Town
16.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
First accused person in ‘fake’ Mpohor kidnap case granted GHS 50,000 bail
16.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Coup trial: Court rescind bail of accused female plotter
16.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two suspected robbers remanded
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two Chinese nationals fined GHC1,440,000 each for money laundering, unlawful gold trade
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Barber jailed 114 years for sodomising 12 school boys
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
5 students of Konongo Odumase SHS murder case adjourned to November 22
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: Headmaster in Saboba drowning incident charged with manslaughter
14.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line