ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Takoradi: Obey road traffic regulations – Dampare warns commercial drivers

Social News Takoradi: Obey road traffic regulations – Dampare warns commercial drivers
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), on Thursday, November, 11 began a two-day visit to the Western Region as part of the community engagement policing strategy.

The team first visited the local transport unions at the main Takoradi Commercial Bus Station to listen to their concerns on road safety and other security issues.

Members of the local transport unions took turns to appeal for more consultations on the implementation of aspects of the Road Traffic Act and further asked for the Police Administration’s intervention to prevent mining companies from installing unapproved headlights on their trucks.

Other concerns raised included the quality of speed ramps on major routes, indiscipline by commercial bus drivers and the lack of enforcement of traffic regulations by the Police.

The IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his part, pledged to immediately address the concerns that directly depended on Police.

He advised the drivers to observe all road traffic regulations to save lives especially as Christmas was approaching.

Later at night, the team commenced night patrols to interact with officers at different checkpoints and Police Stations within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. Some of the places visited included Chapel Hill, Takoradi Technical University area, Fijai, Kweikuma, Sekondi, and Essikado-Ketan and ground-operational tour ended at 3am on Friday November, 12, 2021.

On the second day of the visit, the team visited and interacted with chiefs and police personnel at Wassa Akropong, Prestea, Bogoso, Tarkwa and its environs.

The IGP was accompanied by the Director-General/Welfare, DCOP/Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, the Director-General/Operations, DCOP Mr. Suraji Mohammed Fuseini and the Western Regional Police Commander DCOP/Felix Fosu-Agyemang.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Residents of Omanjor and Dwenehowo to stage demo today over poor roads
17.11.2021 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu's trial adjourned to November 29 after second swerve
16.11.2021 | Social News
Africa must build capacity to verify climate change figures – Dr Ibrahim Mayaki
16.11.2021 | Social News
Forgive us – Abuesi fisher-folks cries after attacking Fisheries Enforcement Unit
16.11.2021 | Social News
NCCE challenge Ghanaians to reaffirm commitment to national peace
17.11.2021 | Social News
Remain at post — NABCO trainees told
17.11.2021 | Social News
Volta tidal waves victims deserve sympathy and support, not denigration - AYC
16.11.2021 | Social News
Saboba: GES interdicts Headmaster of drowned pupils in River Oti
16.11.2021 | Social News
Tidal waves: We need urgent pipe-borne water for victims, NADMO is broke - Keta MP
16.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line