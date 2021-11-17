Takoradi: Obey road traffic regulations – Dampare warns commercial drivers

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), on Thursday, November, 11 began a two-day visit to the Western Region as part of the community engagement policing strategy.

The team first visited the local transport unions at the main Takoradi Commercial Bus Station to listen to their concerns on road safety and other security issues.

Members of the local transport unions took turns to appeal for more consultations on the implementation of aspects of the Road Traffic Act and further asked for the Police Administration’s intervention to prevent mining companies from installing unapproved headlights on their trucks.

Other concerns raised included the quality of speed ramps on major routes, indiscipline by commercial bus drivers and the lack of enforcement of traffic regulations by the Police.

The IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his part, pledged to immediately address the concerns that directly depended on Police.

He advised the drivers to observe all road traffic regulations to save lives especially as Christmas was approaching.

Later at night, the team commenced night patrols to interact with officers at different checkpoints and Police Stations within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. Some of the places visited included Chapel Hill, Takoradi Technical University area, Fijai, Kweikuma, Sekondi, and Essikado-Ketan and ground-operational tour ended at 3am on Friday November, 12, 2021.

On the second day of the visit, the team visited and interacted with chiefs and police personnel at Wassa Akropong, Prestea, Bogoso, Tarkwa and its environs.

The IGP was accompanied by the Director-General/Welfare, DCOP/Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, the Director-General/Operations, DCOP Mr. Suraji Mohammed Fuseini and the Western Regional Police Commander DCOP/Felix Fosu-Agyemang.

