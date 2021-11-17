Residents of Omanjor and Dwenehowo to stage demo today over poor roads

Residents of Omanjor and Dwenehowo will today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, embark on a demonstration to protest the deplorable Fanmilk to Amarmoley road within the Ga Central and North municipalities.

They contend that, the 4.6km stretch is in a bad state and poses serous threats to motorists.

They complain that the contractor has failed to continue work on the stretch for close to two years, making life unbearable for them.

In a Citi News interview, convener for the fix Omanjor-Dwenehowo road campaign, Joseph Kpormegbe, said the protest will be done on accordance with the country's laws.

“The Police has given us the green light to stage the demonstration. Therefore it will start at 6 am. We should be done in three hours.”

“We want to make it clear that this action is devoid of political influences. We are only demanding that the roads are fixed for us so we can safely and conveniently use them.”

This demonstration comes despite comments by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to the effect that demonstrations don’t fix roads.

Meanwhile, the Ga North Municipal Assembly upon several threats by residents to stage a demonstration early this month assured of plans to make the deplorable Fanmilk to Amamorley road motorable.

The Ga North Municipal Roads Engineer, Richard Manu said in a Citi News interview on November 7, 2021, that the contractor in charge of fixing the road is mobilizing to resume work.

“The stretch has been awarded to a contractor, and he has already done the drainage system and waiting for our bosses to honour the necessary work certificate he has already raised. The contractor is also mobilizing money from his bankers to come to site. I am told that they will return to the site and commence work again. It is also within our plans to fix the bridge to make it accessible”, he assured.

---Citinewsroom