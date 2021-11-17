Experts back Afenyo-Markin claim of sand winning contributed to Keta tidal waves disaster

A lecturer at the Department of Oceanography & Fisheries of the University of Ghana, Mr. Selorm Dzako Ababio has noted that sand winning activities in Keta indeed contributed to the recent tidal wave disaster in the Volta Region.

Last Friday, two MPs nearly engaged in fisticuffs over the recent sea erosion that has displaced over 4000 people in parts of the Volta Region.

This was after MP for Effutu constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo- Markin and his colleagues from the majority side further engaged the media on the issue for a permanent solution.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, activities of sand winning have been discovered to be a major cause of the sea erosion in parts of Ketu South, Keta, Anlo and South Tongu constituencies.

He said research from some organisations, including the Fourth Estate, an online news outlet and some individuals from the Keta enclave, have alluded to sand winning activities in the area as a major cause.

But the Minority MPs argues that the disaster occurred because of the delay by the government to construct the sea defense.

The Majority in Parliament on the other hand has rejected that claim with Alexander Afenyo-Markin who is the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament insisting that activities such as sand winning in the area played a big part.

Amid the standoff, Mr. Selorm Dzako Ababio who is an expert on the matter has clarified that indeed sand winning was one of the major factors.

“I must say that I grew up in Keta so I know the terrain a bit. I know that sand winning goes on a longer stretch but to the magnitude, I cannot really say. Just like the earlier people said it is definitely a contributing factor,” the Oceanographer told Samson Lardi Anyeneni, host of News File on Joy News TV in an interview via Zoom.

On the same platform, Hubert Osei Owusu-Ansah, Acting Director of the Hydrological Services Department (HSD) of the Ministry of Works and Housing also attested to the fact that sand winning played a major role.

He said, “We have had this as an issue and you know after working on sea defense projects in many areas, I will not advise that we restrict sand winning to any particular area. It is an issue.

“Wave action that is a natural course is a major issue now that we have the impact of climate change. Sand winning is a contributory factor."

Meanwhile, a member of the legal team of the NDC, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe who is not entirely blaming the Keta tidal waves on sand winning still admits that it is one of the causes.

He notes that although he cannot say for certain the scale on which sanding winning activities are ongoing in Ketu, it certainly could have triggered the disaster.

With Alexander Afenyo-Markin vindicated, he has called on all stakeholders to come together to find a permanent solution for the tidal waves.

“I will plead that much as government is making efforts to provide relief, the relief items are themselves mot the solution. They are temporal reliefs after the whole thing has occurred. But then what steps can we take?

“And this is where I am appealing to stakeholders in that region to work together with those involved in sand winning because the research is clearly pointing to the fact that these activities are making the people there more vulnerable and it will cost the nation more money in terms of recovery, in terms of settling these people,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

According to him, it will not be right for any MP to use what has happened to score cheap political points.