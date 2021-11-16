Dafeamekpor, Stephen Amoah, Afenyo-Markin apologise over Keta tidal waves brouhaha

One of the two Members of Parliament in a heated argument that nearly turned into a fight has also apologized for his actions on the day.

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, rendered an unqualified apology to the media and the general Ghanaian public for the scene created last Friday which to him, should not have happened at all.

He was caught on camera in a heated argument amidst the exchanges of unprintable words with his colleague Member of Parliament for the South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

They were at eachother's throats over the use of a wrong image by the Majority group in Parliament to describe sand winning activities in Keta where tidal waves has damaged properties and displaced over 4000 people.

He expressed regret for allowing their anger to go 'ugly' in public.

South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor also apologised on Accra-based Citi FM on the Eyewitness News hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu last Friday.

The two Members of Parliament have since reconciled and are working together cordially.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin has also apologised to the people of Keta and its environs over the use of a wrong image purporting to be activities of sand winning in the area.

“I sincerely apologise for relying on this [picture]…I render an unqualified apology. We reasonably relied on this picture in an article, the source has since pulled down, and I apologise, and it was not intended to mislead; if it was so, we wouldn’t have handed over all the documents,” he told Evans Mensah.

He said he was misled by the research document his team pulled from a website for the address.