Keta tidal waves: Afenyo-Markin apologises over wrong use of image

By Reporter
2 HOURS AGO

The Deputy Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has officially apologized to the people of Keta and its environs over the use of a wrong image purporting to be activities of sand weaning in the area.

In his address to the media today, Mr. Afenyo- Markin said he was misled by the research document he relied on to address the media on the day.

He therefore apologized to the people of the area and his colleague Members of Parliament who are from the area.

“I sincerely apologise for relying on this [picture]…I render an unqualified apology. We reasonably relied on this picture in an article, the source has since pulled down, and I apologise, and it was not intended to mislead; if it was so, we wouldn’t have handed over all the documents,” he told Evans Mensah.

Addressing the press last week, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu, sought to blame the havoc caused by the storm surge along the coast of Keta, Anloga and the Key South Municipality on sand weaning activities.

As part of his presentation, he displayed a photograph of sand weaning activities involving heavy load trucks at a sea shore which he insisted was from Keta.

The image has since been proven not to be from Keta but rather from Sierra Leone.

