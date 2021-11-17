NCCE challenge Ghanaians to reaffirm commitment to national peace

The Ashanti Regional Programme Head of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Richard Osei has reaffirmed the commitment of the Commission to work in collaboration with National Security to empower Ghanaians to stand for national peace.

He said in order to sustain the peace of the country Ghanaians must learn to coexist in harmony irrespective of their one's cultural background and language.

Mr. Osei gave the advice at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting organized by the Offinso North Directorate of the NCCE at Akumadan.

The meeting is to reignite dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on the collective responsibility of addressing tensions that result from misunderstandings in some parts of the country.

According to Mr. Osei, the meeting formed part of the Commission’s peace campaign, which is being executed in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security with support from the European Union (EU).

The workshop which was on the theme, “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National cohesion and inclusive participation” Mr. Osei noted that the laws of the land did not allow the formation of any vigilante group.

He said it is the mandate of the Commission to work towards the promotion and sustenance of the country's democracy while educating the Ghanaians of their rights and obligations through civic education.

The Offinso North District Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyasi Agyemang, in a presentation, took the participants through violence extremism, causes and prevention.

He said tackling crime was a shared responsibility and the youth had a critical role to play.

He urged the youth to be vigilant and assist the police to combat crimes in their respective communities by sharing relevant information on criminal activities.

DSP Agyemang explained that the public order Act 491-1994, provides that the police need to be informed about an event five days ahead of time. He added that the police will equally have to respond to the letter within five days whether they could assist to maintain public peace and order in the process.

He stated that demonstrators’ letter has to indicate where the demonstration would commence, roads to be used by demonstrators, date, time among others.

DSP Agyemang advised chiefs not to indulge themselves in active politics but rather act as advisers.

He urged the youth to desist from joining political vigilante groups to avoid getting into trouble.

The Offinso North District Director of the NCCE, Mrs. Rosina Owoo said the engagement was to help the youth in area identify warning signals of violent extremism and serve as ambassadors to curbing the menace.

She, therefore, called on the participants to join the campaign against violent extremism, which posed a threat to national security.“Ensuring the security of Ghanaians society was a shared responsibility.”