One dead, 22 absent as 1,416 candidates sit for BECE in Offinso North

A total of 1,416 candidates are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Offinso North District which started throughout all four (4) centres on Monday, November 15.

The centres include Afrancho Methodist Junior High School, Akumadan Senior High School, Nkenkaasu Senior School and Asuosu Community Senior High School.

Out of the 1,416 candidates sitting for the exam, 22 were absent with one reported dead.

According to the District Director of Education for the area, Mr. Michael I.Darbbey-Tannian 772 are males and 644 females.

He noted that invigilators and candidates have been warned to desist from sneaking in foreign materials and other exam malpractices.

"We are expecting that as we begin this year’s BECE, all teachers and students will be extra careful during the conduct of the exams,” he cautions.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. David Kwasi Asare urged the candidates to pass their exams and enjoy the free SHS programme.

He said though it is necessary to obtain secondary education they should also take advantage of inventions government is making in Technical and Vocational Training to equip themselves with skills and become independent.

The DCE was accompanied by the district NADMO Director, the Information officer among others.