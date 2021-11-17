ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

One dead, 22 absent as 1,416 candidates sit for BECE in Offinso North

By Emmanuel Buorokuu
Education One dead, 22 absent as 1,416 candidates sit for BECE in Offinso North
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A total of 1,416 candidates are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Offinso North District which started throughout all four (4) centres on Monday, November 15.

The centres include Afrancho Methodist Junior High School, Akumadan Senior High School, Nkenkaasu Senior School and Asuosu Community Senior High School.

Out of the 1,416 candidates sitting for the exam, 22 were absent with one reported dead.

According to the District Director of Education for the area, Mr. Michael I.Darbbey-Tannian 772 are males and 644 females.

He noted that invigilators and candidates have been warned to desist from sneaking in foreign materials and other exam malpractices.

"We are expecting that as we begin this year’s BECE, all teachers and students will be extra careful during the conduct of the exams,” he cautions.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. David Kwasi Asare urged the candidates to pass their exams and enjoy the free SHS programme.

He said though it is necessary to obtain secondary education they should also take advantage of inventions government is making in Technical and Vocational Training to equip themselves with skills and become independent.

The DCE was accompanied by the district NADMO Director, the Information officer among others.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Kwahu East: Bryan Acheampong Foundation partners GES to launch ‘Mentee Scholarship Project’
16.11.2021 | Education
Tempane: DCE encourages BECE candidates to be confident
17.11.2021 | Education
22,116 sitting for 2021 BECE in Upper East Region
17.11.2021 | Education
Your future begins today — Tamale mayor to BECE candidates
17.11.2021 | Education
NDC Pro-Forum North America sends best wishes to 2021 BECE candidates
17.11.2021 | Education
UE/R: Pupils of Sakorit KG & primary sit on bare floor to read and write
16.11.2021 | Education
Sissala MP spends GHS30k to feed BECE candidates everyday; donates math sets and pens
16.11.2021 | Education
Two nursing mothers, pregnant student writing 2021 BECE in Techiman
16.11.2021 | Education
BECE exams take off smoothly in Techiman
16.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line