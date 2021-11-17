ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.11.2021 Health

Tempane: DCE hands over 20 acres of land for construction of agenda 111 district hospital

By Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Tempane: DCE hands over 20 acres of land for construction of agenda 111 district hospital
17.11.2021 LISTEN

Construction of Tempane District Hospital is about to kick start any time soon after a 20-acre plot of land has been handed over to Chalpang Construction Limited by District Chief Executive (DCE) Issaka Anabida at a short ceremony on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The gesture is in consonance with government's agenda to construct 111 district and special hospitals across the country in areas without a district hospital.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Mr Anabida the DCE expressed excitement for the initiative by President Nana Akufo-Addo government to deliver quality healthcare to all Ghanaians.

According to him, the district hospital when complete will address the healthcare challenges in the district.

He urged the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

The chief and people of Tempane who were present at the handing over ceremony expressed their appreciation to the government for considering the District in the region.

The contractor Chalpang Construction Limited assured the DCE, Chief and elders of Tempane District of quality work.

Hon. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the former MP and Deputy Attorney General said he lobbied for the district to be included in the agenda 111 hospitals project.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Yellow fever death toll rise to 25 in Savannah and Upper West Regions
17.11.2021 | Health
Go for counseling before using Family Planning methods — Director
16.11.2021 | Health
NHIA waives waiting periods for card renewals and registration
16.11.2021 | Health
GHS to now administer Pfizer vaccine to aged 15 and above
16.11.2021 | Health
NHIA adds family planning to NHIS benefit package
16.11.2021 | Health
Government to establish College of Allied Health — Health Minister
15.11.2021 | Health
A/R: Pig farmers up in arms as swine fever disease devastates farms
12.11.2021 | Health
Savannah Region: Yellow Fever kills 16 persons as GHS begins vaccination exercise
12.11.2021 | Health
Bawumia launches Ghana’s Centre for Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism
12.11.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line