Tempane: DCE hands over 20 acres of land for construction of agenda 111 district hospital

Construction of Tempane District Hospital is about to kick start any time soon after a 20-acre plot of land has been handed over to Chalpang Construction Limited by District Chief Executive (DCE) Issaka Anabida at a short ceremony on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The gesture is in consonance with government's agenda to construct 111 district and special hospitals across the country in areas without a district hospital.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Mr Anabida the DCE expressed excitement for the initiative by President Nana Akufo-Addo government to deliver quality healthcare to all Ghanaians.

According to him, the district hospital when complete will address the healthcare challenges in the district.

He urged the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

The chief and people of Tempane who were present at the handing over ceremony expressed their appreciation to the government for considering the District in the region.

The contractor Chalpang Construction Limited assured the DCE, Chief and elders of Tempane District of quality work.

Hon. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the former MP and Deputy Attorney General said he lobbied for the district to be included in the agenda 111 hospitals project.