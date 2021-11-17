Tempane: DCE encourages BECE candidates to be confident

District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Tempane District in the Upper East Region Mr Issaka Anabida has admonished BECE candidates in his district to be confident.

He urged them not to entertain any form of fear as they write the exams.

According to information available to this portal, out of the total number of 22,116 participating in the region, 10,586 are males and 11,530 females.

The BECE started Monday, November 15, 2021 and will end on Friday, November 19.

Mr Anabida during his address to the BECE candidates urged them to pass their exams and get the opportunity to enjoy government’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

He also used the opportunity to remind candidates of the consequences of examination malpractices.

He encourages them to always enter the exam hall with a prepared mind.

The DCE urged supervisors in the area to create an enabling environment for the candidates to give out their best.

Mr Anabida visited two BECE centers; Tempane SHS and Akara Basic school.