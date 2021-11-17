ModernGhana logo
22,116 sitting for 2021 BECE in Upper East Region

By Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
A total number of 22,116 pupils are sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Upper East Region.

According to information available to this portal, out of the total number, male candidates are 10,586 and female candidates are 11,530.

The BECE started Monday, November 15, 2021, across the country.

Meanwhile, in preparation ahead of the BECE examination, Ena Foundation Gh a growing Non-Governmental Organization in the region interested in education donated maths set and pencils to 500 pupils in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The exercise is part of their pencil-up project.

