Africa Association of ADR Practitioners to be launched by end of 2022

16.11.2021 LISTEN

Chief Executive Officer of the Gamey and Gamey Group, Mr. Austin Gamey has disclosed that consultations and arrangements are underway for the establishment and launch of a Continental Conflict Resolution Body.

The body which will be launched by the end of 2022, according to Mr. Gamey, will aim at promoting dispute prevention and early resolution in the various economic, human, political, and environmental sectors of Africa.

Speaking at the closing session for the 2021 class of the Professional Executive Master of ADR program by the Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute at Tema on Saturday, Mr. Gamey noted that the association will be known as Africa Association of ADR Professional Practitioners (AAAPP).

The AAAPP would also be expected to help promote rapid development through collaborative relationships among nations, institutions, and citizens on the continent.

Among its objectives, the AAAPP will as well provide support to regional bodies such as the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to effectively resolve disputes that require the intervention of institutions at the regional and sub-regional levels.

“It is expected to involve ADR professionals and institutions across Africa to help to resolve cases such as trade, economic, social, political, electoral, governance, environmental, and boundary disputes.

“The AAAPP will offer a platform to enable ADR practitioners to contribute to free the continent from preventable conflicts,” Mr. Gamey stressed.

The 29 participants spent six months undergoing training to become world-class ADR practitioners.

He indicated that Africa needs to be freed from the many conflicts that continue to hinder its development.

Mr Gamey who is a founding member of the Association noted that “it is common knowledge that if leaders and citizenries of the continent work cooperatively to create the future today, it should be able to harness well over 3.5 trillion USD instead of having cup-in-hand looking for IMF bailout and bonds with all manner of strings attached, some of which devalues the dignity of the people of the continent.”

When operational, he added, the association will also assist regional and sub-regional summit of Heads of State to engage in negotiations on regional matters without running into deadlocks, as well as assist the regional bodies to resolve disputes by facilitating mediation of disputes.

He stressed that the association will offer support in the training of political and national leaders, officials of regional bodies and the enhancement of conflict resolution protocols of the regional institutions.

He congratulated the trainees, who are now awaiting their graduation on their successful participation in the program, trusting that the skills gained would enable them facilitate the resolution of disputes in all sectors across the country.

Nana Essilfua Tamakloe, Class President for the session, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank Ghana, also lauded the course content, describing it as highly impactful.

She said although they enrolled in the course with their different experiences as leaders from various fields, “the program has created better versions of ourselves and better leaders of others.”