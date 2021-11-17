Your future begins today — Tamale mayor to BECE candidates

Pupils at the primary level across the country on Monday 15th November 2021 begun the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Some 6,180 candidates are participating in the exam in the Tamale Metropolis.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, Hon. Sule Salifu together with the Education Director of Tamale yesterday toured some of the examination centres to monitor and also share words of encouragement with the students.

In the Tamale Metropolis, an estimated 6,180 students are participating in this year's Basic Education Examination at 25 centres.

Addressing some of the candidates at the Ghana Secondary school (GHANASCO), Hon. Sule Salifu expressed hope that the end result of the examination will be excellent.

He however charged the candidates to take the examination very serious, since it's the starting point of their future.

On his part, the Director of Education of Tamale, Mr. Amatus D Tug-uu registered his satisfaction about the ongoing examination, aside a few candidates who were absent.

On covid-19 protocols, Mr. Amatus said arrangements have been made at the various centres but was quick to admit that some centres were lacking hand sanitizers during the monitoring.

He further urged parents to ensure their wards are well prepared.