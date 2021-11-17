ModernGhana logo
17.11.2021 Social News

Remain at post — NABCO trainees told

By brahim Nurudeen
17.11.2021 LISTEN

Trainees of the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) have been directed to remain at post pending permanent arrangement.

In a press statement copied to the press urged all beneficiaries to continue to discharge their duties diligently and professional at their various workplaces whilst the scheme work towards smooth final transition.

"Following a high level stakeholders meeting with the lead NABCO module implementation partners (MIPs) led by His Excellency the Vice President of the republic of Ghana and the Honourable Chief of Staff, all NABCO trainees are required to remain at post".

It added that, "In line with the exit preparation after your three (3) years on the scheme, all NABCO trainees will remain at post pending permanent arrangement".

The statement however assured unemployed graduates that new cohorts of NABCO trainees will be recruited next year.

