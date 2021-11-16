Saboba: GES interdicts Headmaster of drowned pupils in River Oti

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the Headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga R/C JHS in the Saboba District of the Northern Region, Mr Jashain Emmanuel.

The Headteacher, who is currently on remand over the drowning of some ten pupils of his school, was interdicted on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

This is to allow investigations into the matter.

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa who disclosed this to the media said: “It’s a violation of our code of conduct. You’re not supposed to do that so we’re going to apply the rules and regulations to ensure that the proper thing is done.

“We’ve asked that he should be interdicted and then we investigate the matter,” he stated.

A boat disaster in the Saboba District left ten JHS pupils, drowned in River Oti.

The Headteacher is alleged to have sent some 31 pupils of the school to harvest rice from his farm when the incident occurred.

The Police in Saboba arrested the 43-year-old teacher when he turned himself in.

The Headteacher was arraigned on Monday, 15 November 2021.

