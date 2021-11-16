NHIA adds family planning to NHIS benefit package

The National Health Insurance Authority has added family planning to the NHIS benefit package. This is the first time Family Planning has been added to Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Benefit Package.

This revolution is to operationalize Family Planning in the NHIS Benefit Package, in line with the national agenda of attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the official launch of the 2021 NHIS Week celebration, themed, “NHIS: Using the Ghana Card for Expanding Access to Health Care,” held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

She further announced a one week “Waiver” for new members and those who will renew their membership during the week-long celebration.

Family Planning has improved the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Its overall contribution to poverty reduction, gender equality, public health, development and human rights cannot be underestimated.

The Health Minister, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said government would consistently support the NHIA to succeed in attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The President as part of his regional tours recently opened two new District Offices for the NHIS in the Amansie East district in the Ashanti Region and the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai district in the Western North Region. We will deliver our promise of binging primary healthcare services to the doorsteps of our people without fail," he stressed.

The Health Minister appreciated the NHIA's home grown innovations. "I am delighted that the NHIA continues to introduce new innovations to expand the NHIS operations. As a government, we will continue to ensure that the NHIS finances are released on time to solve the problem of unpaid bills to healthcare providers. The smooth operationalization of the National Health Insurance Scheme is government’s major priority," he reiterated.