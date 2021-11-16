Ketu-South MCE vindicates Afenyo-Markin claims of sand-winning cause of tidal waves in Keta

MP for Effutu constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo- Markin

The Majority and Minority in Parliament are on eachother's neck on the cause of the perennial tidal waves disasters in Keta in the Volta Region. Whiles the Majority blamed the disaster on sand winning activities in the area, the Minority insist that the disaster was as a result of the absence of a sea defense wall.

Last Friday, two MPs nearly engaged in fisticuffs over the recent sea erosion that has displaced over 4000 people in parts of the Volta Region.

This was after MP for Effutu constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo- Markin and his colleagues from the majority side further engaged the media on the issue for a permanent solution.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, activities of sand winning have been discovered to be a major cause of the sea erosion in parts of Ketu South, Keta, Anlo and South Tongu constituencies.

He said research from some organisations, including the Fourth Estate, an online news outlet and some individuals from the Keta enclave, have alluded to sand winning activities in the area as a major cause.

He noted that tidal waves are very powerful, but they are aided even more by climate change.

Afenyo-Markin stressed that matters are getting complicated in the Keta municipality, due to the activities of sand winning.

According to him, he was, however, surprised at the turn of events from his colleagues on the minority side. He intimated that most of the MPs from the Volta Region have kept mute about it and are rather blaming government for not being sensitive to the plight of the affected families.

“We have never heard them talking about the human activities going on at the Keta area which has led to the unbearable effect of what we are seeing today.

“In all the address, not a single word was made on it, meanwhile, the activities of sand winners are all over the place; it is recorded, it is on the internet, it is happening daily, yet no MP from that area, the Volta Caucus, even mention it.

“You have Fourth Estate doing some research there, an individual making remarks that they don’t have gold, they don’t have fish, so they are going to mine the sand; it is there.

“So for them to keep quiet and attempt to make a partisan comment, as it were, blame it on government as though government does not care about the situation, that is not so, with the greatest respect …” he emphasised.

But, speaking to Samuel Eshun on these assertions on the cause of the tidal waves, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ketu-South Municipality, Maxwell Lugudor agreed with the Majority in Parliament led by Afenyo-Markin.

“It is true that the tidal waves have been caused by the sand winning activities in the area. The problem is that people don’t understand what is going on there. The sand winning issue is very serious. Because of the holes made as a result of sand-winning, when the waves hit, they fill up these holes. The more the waves come in, the worse it becomes. The chiefs have confirmed that this has been their headache,” he stated.

Maxwell, added that after identifying the problem of sand winning, the Assembly has placed a ban on sand winning activities and anyone who is caught going against the law will be dealt with.

The Keta and Ketu South municipalities and the Anlo district were hard hit by tidal waves last weekend. The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

Some of these affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.