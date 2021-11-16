Sissala MP spends GHS30k to feed BECE candidates everyday; donates math sets and pens

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West, Mohammed Adams Sukparu has spent an estimated amount of GHS30,000 to support school children sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his Constituency.

The 2021 edition of the BECE started on Monday, November 15, 2021, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

In his bid to ensure all candidates sitting for the exams are not lacking stationary, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu has supplied all candidates with mathematical sets and pens.

A total of 1,250 pieces of mathematical sets have been supplied to candidates in the various schools as well as 2,000 pieces of pens.

In addition to the items that cost GHS10,590, the MP has also commenced the feeding of the over 1250 candidates hot lunch throughout the period of the examination.

This will also cost GH¢18,750.00.

The Member of Parliament in a short massage through Mr. Ali Adams Guguo, the constituency secretary admonished the candidates against examination malpractices.

Below is a press statement on the gesture by Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu:

The ever humble member of parliament for the Sissala West Constituency of the Upper West Region has made a needful donation of educational materials to all candidates taking part in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Sissala West district.

The donation made at the opening parade on Monday 15th November, 2021 on his behalf by the constituency executives led by Mr. Ali Adams Guguo, the NDC constituency secretary was received by the Sissala West District Director of Education, Mr Baluri Nuhu.

The materials with an estimated cost of GH¢10,590.00 includes;

1,250 pieces of mathematical sets.

2,000 pieces of pens.

In addition to these materials, the MP has also commenced the feeding of the over 1250 candidates hot lunch throughout the period of the examination. This will also cost GH¢18,750.00.

The district director of education who received the items for further distribution to the candidates thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

The Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu once again wishes all BECE candidates the best of luck.

