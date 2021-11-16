ModernGhana logo
How dare you – Anyidoho blasts Otokunor over Konadu should 'reapply' to NDC comments

How dare you – Anyidoho blasts Otokunor over Konadu should 'reapply' to NDC comments
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has rebuked the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otokunor for asking Konadu Rawlings to reapply to join the party.

Koku said Otokunor's statement was a sign of gross disrespect to one who supported her husband in founding the party.

He added that many who left the party and decided to come back were not required to reapply and as such it will be “preposterous” to ask one of the founding members of the party to reapply.

He was speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show when he said: “Anybody who says someone will have to reapply is being ridiculous. It is a political organization. So where from this reapply? It is ridiculous and preposterous to the extreme. Reapply for what? When the NDC was being found by Konadu and her husband, where was the person saying that Konadu should reapply? Let’s give respect to where respect is due.”

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has said the wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings must reapply if she wants to return to the party.

This follows the appeal made by daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Zenator Rawlings at the 1st Anniversary of her late father where she asked the party to work to bring back her mother.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said the party will take steps to ensure the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, returns to the party.

The late Rawling’s wife broke away from the party after missing out in a flagbearer bid to form her own party, the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Following the death of her husband last year, she withdrew from the 2020 general elections and has since not been active in politics.

