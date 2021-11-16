ModernGhana logo
Religious leaders must stand against legalisation of LGBTQI+ – Apostle Agbalenyoh

The End Time Judeo-Christian Research, a Non-Governmental Organisation has called on religious leaders to stand against any move of legalising homosexuality in Ghana.

At the end of a seminar on LGBTQ, on the theme: “The Voice of God, Better than Voice of Man” the church entreated leaders of religious organisations to avoid any influence by money to endorse those practices.

Some of the topics treated were Lawful Human Rights and Judicial/Roman Christian Festivals.

The more than 200 participants at the seminar, led by Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyoh, the Founder of the Seven Day Congregation of Theocracy, were unanimous in the rejection of the practice of same sex in the country.

Apostle Agbalenyoh said homosexuality was a taboo and its acceptance would bring God's wrath on the nation.

Alhaji Sule Isah, the Moshie Chief of Abeka, commended Apostle Agbalenyoh for his position against same sex relationships, which, he said, the Muslim religion also frowned on.

He encouraged religious organisations to continue to organise seminars to educate their members on the effect of homosexuality, as it would go a long way to prevent the “undesirable act in the society.”

Pastor Raphael Kafui Natsui in charge of the Darkuman District of the Church urged the participants to share the knowledge acquired with their community members to create awareness on the negative impact of same sex relationships.

GNA

