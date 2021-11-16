Details on NABCo permanent jobs will be in the 2022 budget – Dr. Anyars

The National Coordinator of the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO), Ibrahim Anyars, says government will provide details on the planned permanent arrangements for trainees under the programme in the 2022 budget.

According to him, the NABCO programme is still going through a transition phase and all those who have stayed on the programme for the past three years and on the career path will be given permanent roles.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, he said, “we are at the stage where we are going through the transition process with the NABCo trainees and as a responsible government, the President has directed that all the NABCo trainees can remain at post until permanent arrangements are made and what that means is that all those who have stayed with us and come through the career path transition process, they will keep doing what they have done over the past three years.”

“The budget is coming up on Wednesday and further details will be issued then,” he added.

He said the NABCO secretariat has already started engagements with the various Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) on the way forward in permanently engaging the trainees, noting that as soon as confirmations and terms are agreed, the affected trainees will move on to become permanent employees.

Until these agreements are done, he said the trainees are to continue to work.

A notice from the secretariat on Monday directed all the trainees to remain at post until the permanent arrangements are concluded.

The notice came after many believed that the programme had ended and trainees were to exit and venture into other personal interests.

Meanwhile, on the issue of a delayed payment of allowances, Dr. Anyars said there were some challenges that had to do with persons who had for several months not received their allowances, so the secretariat prioritized payment of those allowances to those who were owed about two months allowance.

He however gave assurances that the payment to all trainees are being made and would soon reflect in the beneficiaries' accounts.

