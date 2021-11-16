GIJ student missing after leaving behind suicide note for losing GHS200,000 in online forex trading

16.11.2021 LISTEN

A final year student of the Ghana Institute of Journalisms (GIJ) is nowhere to be found after leaving behind a suicide note.

Identified as Nancy Asante Bannor, the young lady has turned to suicide as her only option left after losing GHS200,000 to online forex trading.

According to information gathered, she has been trading forex online for quite some time and has even made a name for herself.

As a result, some people including colleagues from church and school go to her with their monies for her to trade on their behalf.

Unfortunately, things turned out bad for her with an investment of GHS200,000 going down the drain.

Stunned, overwhelmed, and not knowing how she will face her clients, Nancy Asante Bannor has absconded and left a note giving the indication that she plans on taking her own life.

“I don’t know what the night has for me and what awaits me but the only thing I pray for now is death and nothing else. Please tell God to forgive me and if possible give me another chance. I can’t kill myself at home that’s why I came back and I can’t do it here as well. Please forgive me,” part of the letter left behind by the GIJ student reads.

Read the entire letter below: