16.11.2021 Education

Two nursing mothers, pregnant student writing 2021 BECE in Techiman

The Techiman South Municipal has recorded two nursing mothers and a pregnant girl among candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality.

The two nursing mothers who had returned to school to prepare and write the examination attended the local Seventh-Day Adventist Junior High School (JHS) 'B' while the pregnant candidate was from the Presbyterian JHS 'A'.

Municipal Director of Education, John Kwadwo Amissah, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) prior to the commencement of the examination at Techiman in the Bono East Region, that “the courage of the three students to return to school is highly commendable”.

GNA

