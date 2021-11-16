First accused person in ‘fake’ Mpohor kidnap case granted GHS 50,000 bail

16.11.2021 LISTEN

The first accused person in the alleged fake Mpohor kidnap case in the Western Region, Stephen Kumi, has been granted bail by the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A in the sum of GHS50,000 with two sureties.

Stephen Kumi was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a lady known as Stephanie Kumiwaa.

Together with Connect FM's Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson in Takoradi, they were charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm contrary to the Public Order Act, and False publication of news using an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.

Granting the bail, the Presiding Judge, Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu, said he earlier refused his bail to allow the police to complete their investigations and since the police have not said they have not finished their investigation, he has no grounds to hold him on remand.

Background

The report of the alleged case of kidnapping involving a 26-year-old woman, Stephanie Kumiwaa, received attention in sections of the media.

But a statement from the police said checks at the Mpohor Police District Command indicated that no such case had been reported there.

The Police Service thus insisted that the kidnapping story was untrue.

Preliminary investigation

During interrogation, Stephen Kumi told the police that he met Stephanie Kumiwaa on Facebook, and they started dating.

On October 17, 2021, Stephanie called to inform him that she was visiting him but did not show up.

However, on October 19, 2021, he received a call from a friend of Stephanie that someone called on Stephanie's phone number that she had been kidnapped, and the suspected kidnappers demanded a ransom of GH¢2,000.00.

Police escorted Stephen Kumi to Mpohor and all efforts to locate the residence, family relations of Stephanie and Sandra for confirmation of the alleged incident proved futile.

The two were remanded for two weeks, but the journalist with Connect FM was granted bail in the sum of GHS50,000 after about three days in custody.