We’ve lost a very affable woman — CPP’s Hajia Hamdatu extols late Dzifa Attivor

Former Acting Chairperson of the Convention Peoples’ Party, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna says Ghana has lost a very affable personality.

Her statement was in reaction to news of the demise of former Transport Minister, Dzifa Aku Attivor.

She recounted the warm reception she, in the company of some Queen Mothers received when she led the delegation to the late Dzifa Attivor’s office.

“We’ve lost a very affable, dedicated woman who really is interested in women…when I was contesting Vice Chairman in Sunyani, to my outmost surprise two days to the elections, she called me Hajia you are contesting and you didn’t tell me. Infact, then she said okay I‘ll send you something to buy pure water for the people who are going to support you and I said I thank her very much,” she recounted.

Speaking on Pan African Television, Hajia Hamdatu said “Anty Dzifa Attivor, Damrifa Due.”

The Former Ghana Transport Minister died aged 65.

Sources have confirmed that the sad demise of the National Democratic (NDC) member occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

According to information gathered, Dzifa Attivor fell ill and was recently on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Center where she, unfortunately, gave up her last breath.

The cause of her death is not immediately known.