Sunyani West MCE tours 2021 BECE centres

The Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, Kusi Boadum, yesterday toured some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in his municipality to interact with the candidates, invigilators and supervisors.

The visit afforded him the opportunity to encourage the candidates to give their best and avoid examination malpractices which could jeopardize their future.

Mr. Kusi Boadum further asked the students to shun fear and put up a sterling performance and hope for excellent results, saying a bright future awaits them if they would attach maximum seriousness to the exams.

He assured them that government's Free SHS awaits them.

In his view, the BECE is very critical in their academic path as it opens the door to their future.

“Your destiny is in your hands so make sure you don’t play with it,” he stated, adding that he was anxious to see most of them become successful in life as future leaders of society.

Mr. Kusi Boadum also advised the invigilators to desist from putting fear into the candidates but rather provide the necessary guidance when the need arises.

The MCE was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Gordon Domayele; the Municipal Director of Education, Issah Baffoe and other staff of the Sunyani West Assembly.