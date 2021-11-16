We’ve lost a visionary person, I'm really traumatised — Dzifa Gomashie mourns Dziffa Attivor

Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Abla Dzifa Gormashie has expressed deep pain at the demise of former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor.

She said she is really traumatised at the news of her demise.

“Anty Difa is a very visionary person. We’ve indeed lost a visionary woman,” she stated.

She added that “If you look at her efforts in the Ho airport, I even asked her why an airport in Ho, she gave me a reason; it is centered with our neighbors and shorter to go to the North and it’s also a hub she thought would boost economic activities throughout the region and you know she had such a passion for her sector.”

Speaking to Kwame Minka of TV XYZ a few hours after the sad news to the NDC family, the Ketu North MP described the late former Minister as a senior sister who could sometimes visit and advise her on some issues.

Describing her as a strong woman, Hon Dzifa Gormashie recounted some “hawks” descended on her while she was Transport Minister, “but she did it with such grace, she did it with such elegance, she did it with such humility.”

The MP recounted, “You never heard her retort or respond, no. It was exemplary. And she was also visionary.

"Undertakes what she was supposed to do and did it to her ability. Nobody is perfect but I think that she stands tall among her peers and also among women politicians in the region.”

Dzifa Aku Attivor was appointed in February 2013 by the then President John Mahama as Transport Minister.

She resigned in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract in which many Ghanaians felt the nation had been ripped off in the contract.

She was also known in the Volta region as one of the leading female politicians who mentored several people.