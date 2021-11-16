ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.11.2021 Social News

Xavier-Sosu faces court today

Xavier-Sosu faces court today
16.11.2021 LISTEN

Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, will on Tuesday, November 16, appear before a Kaneshie District Court to answer charges of causing damage to public property and obstructing traffic on a highway.

Last week, the legislator was billed to appear before the Court, but he absented himself because he was on Parliamentary duties outside the country.

The matter was therefore adjourned to November 16.

Soon after the Court adjourned, it came to light that the Police had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament indicating that the MP was on parliamentary duties outside Ghana.

Sosu's charge stem from a demonstration he led in his constituency on October 25, this year over bad roads in his area.

The protest was to compel stakeholders to repair the deplorable roads in the Madina Constituency.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
We’ve lost a very affable woman — CPP’s Hajia Hamdatu extols late Dzifa Attivor
16.11.2021 | Social News
Sunyani West MCE tours 2021 BECE centres
16.11.2021 | Social News
Open the Aflao border for our people in Togo to come and bury our Paramount Chief — Agotime Chiefs to government
16.11.2021 | Social News
We’ve lost a visionary person, I'm really traumatised — Dzifa Gomashie mourns Dziffa Attivor
16.11.2021 | Social News
Abidjan hosts 5-day workshop on Leadership and Mentoring for women in peace and security
16.11.2021 | Social News
Poverty is not an excuse for Human Trafficking — International Justice Mission
16.11.2021 | Social News
Ejura killings: PIPS refuses to investigate corrupt allegation against Police – Kakaa’s family
16.11.2021 | Social News
Python is Ghana's most exported animal - Research
16.11.2021 | Social News
Saboba: Families forgiving headteacher in 9 students drowning won't end court case - Lawyer
16.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line