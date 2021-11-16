Breaking News: DCE of newly created Guan District dies after 11days in office

16.11.2021 LISTEN

Information reaching this portal indicates that the first-ever District Chief Executive for the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region, Marlon Anipa is reported dead after 11 days in office.

The former Hohoe NPP Parliamentary candidate reportedly died on Tuesday morning at Hohoe.

The deceased who was the first DCE to be nominated by the President to the newly created District was unanimously approved for the Guan District by all the 19 Assembly members barely two weeks ago.

Mr Anipa was a Specialist Consultant and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the United Kingdom before relocating.

In 2016, he contested the Hohoe parliamentary seat on the ticket of the party but failed in his bid.

---DGN online