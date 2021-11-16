ModernGhana logo
Ejura killings: PIPS refuses to investigate corrupt allegation against Police – Kakaa’s family

The family of the late social media activist, Kaaka Mohammed, who was killed in Ejura have alleged that a panel put together by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS), has refused to investigate allegations of corruption brought against personnel of the service in the Ejura District of the Ashanti Region.

The family in a statement alleged that PIPS says it does not have the power to investigate the allegations of bribery and corruption that were made against the Ejura Police by one Aminu Mohammed, during the hearings of the Committee tasked to investigate the Ejura killings.

The complaint was brought by the mother of the late Kaaka Mohammed.

Below is the statement signed by Alhaji Inusah Bawa, spokesperson for Kaka Mohammed’s Mother:

Police Refuse to Investigate Allegations of Police Corruption

This afternoon a panel put together by the Police Intelligence & Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS), decided that it does not have the power to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption that were made against the Ejura Police by one Aminu Mohammed, during the hearings of the Committee tasked to investigate the Ejura killings.

The facts underlying the complaint to PIPS were that statements made during the hearings of the Committee point to the fact that the Ejura Police solicited bribes to arrest, detain and release a suspect.

The statements raised several allegations of police misconduct and criminal conduct contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, (Act 29), including false imprisonment of a citizen of Ghana, with the intention to apparently teach the person a lesson; and corruption of a police officer. The mother of Kaaka considered that the allegations raised critical questions about the integrity of the Ghana Police Service.

As a result, she brought the complaint to demand that the Police Service should open appropriate investigations to determine the veracity of the allegations and the appropriate criminal and administrative sanctions that may lie.

However, according to the Panel, even though the facts complained of concerned Police misconduct, they have no authority to investigate it.

In their view, the complainant should either direct her petition to the defunct Ejura Committee or go to the Court if she wants.

The mother of Kaaka had first filed the same complaint at the Ejura Police Station.

The Ejura police for its part informed the complainant that they had no interest in pursuing the matter.

The family of Macho Kaaka is shocked by the stance of the Ghana Police Service; and consider that its actions do not reflect that of an institution committed to truth, justice and accountability.

To whom do poor citizens turn to when those with power wield it to frustrate the rule of law and justice?

---Classfmonline.com

TOP STORIES

