ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.11.2021 Headlines

Annor-Dompreh extends condolence to family of late Dzifa Attivor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Annor-Dompreh extends condolence to family of late Dzifa Attivor
16.11.2021 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has extended his condolences to the family of the late Dzifa Attivor.

The former Transport Minister under the past John Dramani Mahama government died on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, while on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Saddened by the news of the death of the former Minister, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh has narrated his past encounter with the late Minister in Parliament as he consoles the family of the deceased.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of former Minister for Transport, Dzifa Attivor as well as the entire NDC fraternity.

“I look back to this moment when I engaged her passionately on the floor of Parliament,” a post on the Twitter page of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency MP has said.

Dzifa Attivor, 65, was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a successful businesswoman as well.

She was appointed Minister of Transport after the 2012 general elections when John Dramani Mahama became President.

She served until 2015 before she resigned on the back of a bus-rebranding controversy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
KATH staff petitions CHRAJ to probe CEO for spending Covid-19 cash on luxurious cars
16.11.2021 | Headlines
Breaking News: DCE of newly created Guan District dies after 11days in office
16.11.2021 | Headlines
Mahama donates to families of Offinso-Aboffuor accident victims at Daboya
16.11.2021 | Headlines
Pathfinder Afenyo-Markin leads diabolic NDC MPs for permanent solution to Keta perennial tidal waves disasters
16.11.2021 | Headlines
When God blesses you with position, use it well for the people's benefit — Bawumia
16.11.2021 | Headlines
You want Opuni 'jailed' at all cost; 'twists' and 'turns' show justice won't be served, stop the 'persecution' – NDC tells AG
15.11.2021 | Headlines
Police action against Xavier-Sosu was an obstruction, I can put my neck on the line – Bagbin
15.11.2021 | Headlines
One Teacher, One laptop contract dragged to court
15.11.2021 | Headlines
Ghana among 33 African countries on World Bank’s HIPC list — Report
15.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line