Annor-Dompreh extends condolence to family of late Dzifa Attivor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has extended his condolences to the family of the late Dzifa Attivor.

The former Transport Minister under the past John Dramani Mahama government died on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, while on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Saddened by the news of the death of the former Minister, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh has narrated his past encounter with the late Minister in Parliament as he consoles the family of the deceased.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of former Minister for Transport, Dzifa Attivor as well as the entire NDC fraternity.

“I look back to this moment when I engaged her passionately on the floor of Parliament,” a post on the Twitter page of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency MP has said.

Dzifa Attivor, 65, was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a successful businesswoman as well.

She was appointed Minister of Transport after the 2012 general elections when John Dramani Mahama became President.

She served until 2015 before she resigned on the back of a bus-rebranding controversy.