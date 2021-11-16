C/R: 25 pregnant school girls sitting for 2021 BECE at Ajumako

Some 25 school girls are sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.

This year’s Junior High School final examination commenced on Monday, November 15, 2021.

At all the designated 2,158 Centres across the country, a total of 571,894 candidates are sitting for the examination.

For the 2,783 candidates sitting for the exams in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, there are 1451 females and 1331 males.

As recorded every year, there are pregnant teenagers writing this year’s BECE in various schools across the country.

From the total of 25 pregnancies in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Ajumako alone has seven cases.

There are four teenage pregnant girls in Mando, eight in Bisease, three in Ocheso, and an additional three in Sonkwa.

The 2021 BECE will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.