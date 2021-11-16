ModernGhana logo
Police begins screening for qualified lawyers, medical professionals on November 17

Police begins screening for qualified lawyers, medical professionals on November 17
The Ghana Police Service will on Wednesday, November 17, screen for qualified applicants under the Lawyers and Medical professionals categories in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The screening will take place at designated centres in Accra.

The Police Service has, therefore, urged all applicants who qualify under the Medical Professionals and Lawyers categories 2021 recruitment exercise to check their online portal for more details.

A statement issued by the Service and signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, urged applicants to report to the screening centres with documents of “proof of registration, all certificates (original copies) including SSCE/WASSCE, pin or retention certificate, National Service Certificate and birth certificate.”

It further advised applicants to arrive at their “assigned centres unaccompanied” and to adhere to the “scheduled date and time to avoid overcrowding and chaos at the screening centres.”

---classfmonline

