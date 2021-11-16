ModernGhana logo
When God blesses you with position, use it well for the people's benefit — Bawumia

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished leaders, especially political leaders, to use their positions very well so that they can make a meaningful impact on the people.

Addressing thousands of Muslims at the 2021 National Chief Imam's Maulid (celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad S.A.W.) in Accra on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said, leadership position is a special grace from God, and as such, it is important for those who benefit from this grace to work in the interest of the people.

"The National Chief Imam always says that when Allah bestows His grace on you, be thankful to Him and let the people also benefit from the grace," Dr. Bawumia said.

He added, "For us political leaders, the position we hold is by the grace of God, which should not be for our interest. So when we have this position, it has to be for the good of the people; everybody, especially the vulnerable, women, men and the poor.

"As a leader, the people will always ask you; what did you do for us with the position? We have to work and do the right thing so that the people will benefit."

The Vice President was the Special Guest for the ceremony.

