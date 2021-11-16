BECE exams take off smoothly in Techiman

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) takes off smoothly in the Techiman municipality with a total of 4,605 candidates sitting for the exams in fifteen exam centers.

At the Techiman Senior High School which is the main exams Centre in the municipality as a total of 1,620 candidates with 2,186 boys and 2,419 girls. The rest of the centers are, Nsuta Nana Yeboah JHS, kwarteng Ankomah SHS, Techiman Adventist JHS, mount Carmel girls SHS among others.

Mr. John Kodwo Amissah the Techiman Municipal Director for Education said all was set for the examination.

He took the opportunity to advise candidates to eschew all forms of exams malpractices such as cheating in the exam hall, leakage of exams papers and many more.

"But they should rather concentrate to do independent work," he advised candidates not to be afraid or panic in writing the exams.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman Hon. Benjamin yaw Gyarko on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the Techiman constituency Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Local Government Decentralization and rural development (MLGDRD)

He presented some asorted items to the candidates at the exam centers.

The items include, 1,250 pieces of pens and exercise books, 25 boxes of King cracker biscuit, 25 creates of Beta

Malt to be presented to candidates as way of motivation.

Hon. Gyarko stress that the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the new patriotic Party have secured their education already, he said as now it stands their chance of entry into the Senior high school is guarantee with the timely intervention of the free senior high school in place,

So, they should be no excuse for students not to perform well in the exam, he encourages them to expect nothing but the best, he also advice candidates to have confidents in themselves and do the right thing. He said they are praying for their success, and they are with them in spirit.

In his remarks he said the Member of Parliament Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah wishes to have been here to meet them but unfortunately, he is engaged in an equally important assignment outside the municipality.

But extends his gratitude to you through my good self and that he wishes you good luck in your exams. The Hon. MCE was accompanied by the new patriotic party constituency chairman for Techiman Hon. Ansah Adjei, the constituency secretary Hon. Asamoah Richard among others.