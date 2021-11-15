ModernGhana logo
Remain at post – Gov't to NABCo trainees as new cohort to be recruited 2022

Remain at post – Gov't to NABCo trainees as new cohort to be recruited 2022
All beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have been asked by the government to stay at post despite the end of their three-year term.

A statement from the NABCo headquarters copied to all module implementation partners, CPTP trainees, MDAs, MMDAs, NABCo staff and the media, said: “Following a high-level stakeholder meeting with the lead NABCo module implementation partners (MIPs) led by His Excellency the Vice-president of the Republic of Ghana and the Honourable Chief of Staff, all NABCo trainees are required to remain at post”.

“In line with the exit preparation after your three years on the scheme, all NABCo trainees will remain at post pending permanent arrangements”.

“The NABCo Secretariat expects trainees to continue to discharge their duties diligently and professionally at their various workplaces while the scheme and the MIPs work toward a smooth final transition”.

The statement also announced: “A new cohort of NABCo trainees will be recruited next year”.

---classfmonline.com

