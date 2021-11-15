ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two suspected robbers remanded

Crime & Punishment Two suspected robbers remanded
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Wa High Court has remanded two suspected armed robbers grabbed in the Wa West District, into prison custody to reappear in court on December 2.

The plea of the suspects, Musdeen Issahaku and Alhassan Musah, were not taken by the court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Alhaji Abdul-Yussif Assibey, a Wa High Court Judge.

The suspects were part of a team of four people who went on a robbery spree, attacked and stabbed two of their victims on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

According to a Police statement, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori, who is the Director-General in charge of the Police Public Affairs of the Police Service on November 14, 2021 in Accra.

The statement said one of the suspects was shot and killed while the fourth one escaped.

The statement said the Police is courting public support to arrest that suspect at large.

The statement urged the public and health facilities to report any person who reports in or is seen with gunshot wounds to the police for immediate action to be taken.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, that the body of the deceased suspect had been deposited at the Jirapa Municipal Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

He said two of the victims had been discharged, while one was still on admission at an undisclosed health facility.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Two Chinese nationals fined GHC1,440,000 each for money laundering, unlawful gold trade
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Barber jailed 114 years for sodomising 12 school boys
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
5 students of Konongo Odumase SHS murder case adjourned to November 22
15.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: Headmaster in Saboba drowning incident charged with manslaughter
14.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two robbers nabbed, one other shot dead
14.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court grants GH¢7million bail to three over fraud
13.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
SSNIT boss scandal adjourned to December 2
13.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Farmer jailed 49years for robbing student at gunpoint at Agobgba
13.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Husband admits using wife’s phone to send messages about her supposed kidnapping – Police reveals
12.11.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line