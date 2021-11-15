ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Reverend Owusu Bempah, three others served witness statements

Social News Reverend Owusu Bempah, three others served witness statements
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Reverend Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries and some three other persons from his church, who allegedly assaulted police officers have been served with witness statements.

Owusu Bempah and the three others were arrested by the police on Sunday, September 12, this year for attacking some police officers at his church premises.

Owusu Bempah's accomplices are: Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum.

Two other suspects are said to be on the run.

The accused persons are being held for creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.

They have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and assaulting police personnel and on bail.

When the matter was called before the Court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Torsu, Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpertey, informed the Court that the accused persons had been served with witness statements.

Today was set for Case Management Conference.

The matter has been adjourned to November 29, this year.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Remain at post – Gov't to NABCo trainees as new cohort to be recruited 2022
15.11.2021 | Social News
Judiciary has no power to interfere with media freedom — Kwasi Anin Yeboah
15.11.2021 | Social News
Your comment to Otumfuo shows your desperation to become President – Lawyer to Bawumia
15.11.2021 | Social News
It’s an insult to ask NDC hierarchy to approach Konadu for comeback — Ben Ephson to Zanetor
15.11.2021 | Social News
We need critical thinking from leaders to fix youth unemployment — Bagnaba Mba
15.11.2021 | Social News
'We weren’t involved' — NADMO cries over Mahama’s gargantuan donation to Keta victims
15.11.2021 | Social News
Let suspects in KOSS stabbing go back to school to study — Lawyer
15.11.2021 | Social News
COPEC backs transport unions on fuel tax reduction in 2022 budget
15.11.2021 | Social News
Konongo-Odumase SHS killing: Lawyer unhappy with police for publishing suspects’ details
15.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line