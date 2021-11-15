ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your comment to Otumfuo shows your desperation to become President – Lawyer to Bawumia

Social News Your comment to Otumfuo shows your desperation to become President – Lawyer to Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kojo Mensah has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for describing the Otumfuo as his father and mother.

Kojo said the comment of the Vice President has revealed that he is very desperate for the flagbearership position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During a panelist discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Don Prah, he said: “This was very strange for me because it made me believe people can do things for votes. This has shown that he is desperate to become the President of the country. There are paramount chiefs in Wale Wale and yet he did not describe them as his parents. Why the Otumfuo? He should stop the politics and just thank Otumfuo. Ghanaians will see how desperate he is.”

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, 11th November 2021, led a delegation from his family to the Manhyia Palace to thank the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the love shown him during his mother’s demise and final funeral rites.

While expressing his gratitude, he said that he is now like an orphan who has no mother and father. He further indicated that Otumfuo has truly shown that he is a father to all.

“You were involved in the funeral, you showed I’m your son, now I have no mother or father, you are my everything that is why we are here today to show our utmost appreciation,” he stated.

The Vice President was also accompanied by some executives of the NPP party.

---happyghana

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
It’s an insult to ask NDC hierarchy to approach Konadu for comeback — Ben Ephson to Zanetor
15.11.2021 | Social News
We need critical thinking from leaders to fix youth unemployment — Bagnaba Mba
15.11.2021 | Social News
'We weren’t involved' — NADMO cries over Mahama’s gargantuan donation to Keta victims
15.11.2021 | Social News
Let suspects in KOSS stabbing go back to school to study — Lawyer
15.11.2021 | Social News
COPEC backs transport unions on fuel tax reduction in 2022 budget
15.11.2021 | Social News
Konongo-Odumase SHS killing: Lawyer unhappy with police for publishing suspects’ details
15.11.2021 | Social News
Docket on $36M meter procurement fraud forwarded to AG – EOCO
15.11.2021 | Social News
Keta Tidal destruction is a wakeup call to save coastal communities — Volta House of Chiefs
15.11.2021 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu to face Court tomorrow
15.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line