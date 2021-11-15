Your comment to Otumfuo shows your desperation to become President – Lawyer to Bawumia

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kojo Mensah has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for describing the Otumfuo as his father and mother.

Kojo said the comment of the Vice President has revealed that he is very desperate for the flagbearership position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During a panelist discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Don Prah, he said: “This was very strange for me because it made me believe people can do things for votes. This has shown that he is desperate to become the President of the country. There are paramount chiefs in Wale Wale and yet he did not describe them as his parents. Why the Otumfuo? He should stop the politics and just thank Otumfuo. Ghanaians will see how desperate he is.”

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, 11th November 2021, led a delegation from his family to the Manhyia Palace to thank the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the love shown him during his mother’s demise and final funeral rites.

While expressing his gratitude, he said that he is now like an orphan who has no mother and father. He further indicated that Otumfuo has truly shown that he is a father to all.

“You were involved in the funeral, you showed I’m your son, now I have no mother or father, you are my everything that is why we are here today to show our utmost appreciation,” he stated.

The Vice President was also accompanied by some executives of the NPP party.

---happyghana