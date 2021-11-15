It’s an insult to ask NDC hierarchy to approach Konadu for comeback — Ben Ephson to Zanetor

Ghanaian Pollster, Ben Ephson, has expressed disappointment in the Klottey Korle MP Zanetor Rawlings after she called on the NDC to do all they can to bring back Konadu Rawlings to the party.

Ben, in his opinion, believes there are better ways she could have pleaded with the party than openly beseeching the party.

He reasoned that it was very disrespectful for Zanetor to ask the party hierarchy to approach the former first lady when she [Konadu] took the step of leaving the party.

Ben Ephson shared his opinion on the matter during an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.

“As an analyst, I believe there would have been better ways of achieving the same end results. The woman left in 2012 obviously pained by her abysmal performance of challenging Mills. Even the husband could not convince her to return to the party.

"My disagreement was with the way Zanetor openly asked the party to approach her to come back. If for example you had gone through the council of elders and I am sure one or two Council of Elders members would have said ‘look since the demise of Rawlings, it is time for Konadu to come back to the party’, this will be from among them but to ask the party hierarchy to come and ask her back to the party, I felt that it will be a bit of an insult.”

The Pollster was of the view that as there are procedures that guide actions in the party, it will be appropriate for Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to reapply for the party to accept her again.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has called on elders in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make amends and bring back her mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to the party.

The late Rawling’s wife broke away from the party after missing out in a flagbearer bid to form her own party, the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Following the death of her husband last year, she withdrew from the 2020 general elections and has since not been active in politics.

At the 1st anniversary of the late J.J Rawlings on Friday, November 12, 2021, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings extended appreciation to the NDC for the continuous support while appealing for the elders in the party to work to bring back her mother.

---happyghana