Education Zebilla: Be independent and write what you know - DCE advice BECE candidates
The District Chief Executive for Bawku West District, Issahaku Tahiru Ahmed has asked the candidates in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his district to put fear aside and tackle the questions with confidence.

He admonishes them to write what they have learned in the past years in school.

The DCE made the call when he visited the four exam centres in the district to encourage and give them a goodwill message.

Mr. Ahmed, in addressing the candidates at Zebilla Senior High Technical School advised them to put up their best.

He, however, warned them against cheating in the examination.

Issahaku Tahiru Ahmed added those who excel in the exams would automatically enjoy government's free SHS education.

The exam centers visited were Zebilla Senior High Technical School, Centre A, B and C, Gbantongo circuit centre, Kusanaba Senior High School Centre and Sapeliga centre.

Accompanying the DCE were Isaka Salifu, District Director of Youth Employment Authority, Hon. Daniel Atampuba Anania District Director of National Disaster Management Organisation and other government officials.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

