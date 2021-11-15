'We weren’t involved' — NADMO cries over Mahama’s gargantuan donation to Keta victims

The acting Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Volta Region, Ebenezer Azuma says former President John Dramani Mahama should have involved NADMO when he donated items to victims of the tidal waves in Keta.

Ebenezer argued that this was important because their organization has all the data on the affected communities and victims. Hence, the distribution of the donated items by the former President would have been smooth.

He made these statements during an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hosted by Happy FM’s Don Prah.

“Corporate Ghana and the Ghana Association of Bankers involved NADMO in their donations and we were expecting our former President to do the same. But we weren’t involved.NADMO was not involved. We have the data and we know where the people are but we cannot speak much on it.”

According to him, NADMO only heard of the donation through the media.

He added that as they have not been involved in the donation, he cannot confirm if the victims have received the donations presented by the former President.

The Keta and Ketu South municipalities and the Anlo district were hard hit by tidal waves last weekend. The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

Some of these affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

Amid the disaster, relief items from Corporate Ghana, NADMO and some politicians such as former President John Mahama have been delivered to the affected persons.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Volta Region.

The items donated include bags of rice, canned fish, tomatoes, cooking oil and mattresses.

The issue of tidal waves in this region has been recurring annually. Meanwhile, there have been calls for the construction of sea defence walls to resolve this problem.

---happyghana