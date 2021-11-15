ModernGhana logo
Let suspects in KOSS stabbing go back to school to study — Lawyer

The lawyer of the five students remanded for the stabbing to death of a Form 1 student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) prayed the Konongo District Court on Monday, November 15 to grant them bail.

Richard Adu Darko prayed the court to consider the education of the five students especially as their mates are getting ready to write their end-of-year exams.

But the Court presided over by Her Worship Joyce Bamfo rejected the plea and remanded the suspects back to the Juvenile Detention Centre in Juaso.

The five have been charged with the death of Sam'uun Larhan, who was stabbed with a kitchen knife on Friday, November 5 , after an altercation between them.

One has been charged with murder while the rest were charged with abetment to murder.

“Today, we prayed that once again they should be granted bail [but] the court gave reasons why they cannot give these children bail,” lawyer Adu Darko told journalists after Monday’s proceedings.

“Our argument was on the fact that per the welfare principle in the Juvenile Justice Act being the objective, they have to consider the education of these juveniles and then give them to their parents so that they report to court from home. But the court indicated that even as it stands now the school is a hostile ground for the children, looking at the nature of the issues.”

The matter, according to the lawyer for the accused, is likely to head to the High Court as the judge ordered the Attorney General to make an appearance at the next hearing on Monday, November 22.

---3news.com

