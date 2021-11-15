WAEC assures of ‘leak-free’ exams as 2021 BECE begins

The West Africa Education Council (WAEC), has assured that the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will end successfuly without any leaks.

A total number of 571, 894 candidates are sitting for the exam from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, at 2,158 centres nationwide.

Speaking ahead of the exams, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said “the Council has done everything that needs to be done to ensure that the examination is done successfully to safeguard the integrity of the exam.”

Even during the printing of the questions, Mrs. Teye Cudjoe said the WAEC invited the National Intelligence Bureau to oversee the process.

“… So they were there to watch over the printing in addition to the Ghana Police and the Council’s security,” she said.

“Having a successful exam is a collective responsibility. Now WAEC has compiled questions, printed, packed, and distributed, and we are handing them over to supervisors at the various centres,” she outlined.

WASSCE leaks

WAEC has come under scrutiny in recent times, particularly from the Education think-tank, Africa Education Watch, for exams leakages.

Already, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, says the Minority will demand a full probe into the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This followed a report by the Africa Education Watch that 55 percent of the exam papers leaked between 10 and 1 hour before the start of the exam.

Africa Education Watch earlier petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to probe the matter after WAEC announced that extracts of questions for the elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section 'A' of English Language 2, were circulated on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC however said the circulation was not widespread.

The Council also rescheduled two papers –physics and business management.

