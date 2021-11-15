Ex-Fire officer arrested for taking GH¢27k to get three recruited into army

A 62-year-old suspect, who is an ex-female fire officer, is in the custody of the policr for defrauding by false pretense.

Information from the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, indicates that the suspect, Kate Eva Boateng, collected GH¢27,000 from her victim, Mary Konama Antwi, at New Akim Tafo and promised to help her get her three children recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The suspect failed to fulfill her promise after one year.

The case was reported to the police and she was arrested and detained.

Her victims have since been walking in to the Kukurantumi charge office to make reports to the police.

Five other persons from Akim Tafo have also reported to the police that a total amount of GH¢29,500 was collected from them by the suspect to help them get recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) as well.

The victims narrated how all efforts to trace the suspect proved futile until Thursday, November 11, when she was arrested.

The Eastern Regional Police Command cautioned the public to avoid giving out monies to people to help them get recruited into any of the security services.

