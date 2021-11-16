Tidal waves: Call experts to discuss serious national issues, not politicians — Richard Nyamaa

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah is asking the media to invite people without political colours to discuss serious matters of national interest.

He said politicians would always want to make political capital of every situation.

Speaking to Johnny Hughes of TV3's New Day program on Monday, Mr. Nyamah noted that allowing experts to comment on issues of national concern will help in policy direction than politicians who always distort the facts for political gains.

“We would have to usually try and seek answers from the appropriate quarters as much as we can and take out the politicians. If it’s possible, because to be frank with you, we are not helping matters. We look at everything from the political lens and what we will end up gaining or getting from the process.

“So that even in times of grief, the politicians thinking is okay, what should I do or what can I do to put me in good state or good light so that in the end I will win votes from the painful plight of the people,” he noted.

He added that “even when you are doing donations, the thinking behind them is political advantage. It's not necessarily out of our conscience or the need to help.”

According to him, there is the need for politicians to stop taking advantage of every situation and look at issues holistically.

Mr. Nyamah was sharing his views on the donation of former president John Mahama to tidal waves victims in some parts of the Volta Region and his subsequent criticism of the president’s supposed laissez-faire attitude towards the plights of the victims.

Some Ghanaians have criticised President Akufo-Addo for not showing leadership as many expected him to visit victims of the tidal waves to commiserate with them.

Meanwhile, some believed former President John Mahama could have made the donation and not try to make political capital out of the situation.

“He could have just made his donation and spoken some encouraging words to the victims without drawing in the president, now we know why he actually sent the donation items,” a critic stated.