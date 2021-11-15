ModernGhana logo
Saboba drowning: GNAT seeks guidelines on use of pupils after school

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said he is hopeful the police investigations into the death of the nine students who drowned while returning from a farm belonging to their headteacher will birth some guidelines from the Ghana Education Service (GES) on the use of children by their teachers for private gains.

The headteacher of St Charles Luwanga Junior High School who is now in the grips of the police last Friday, November 12, 2021, sent some 32 students to work on his rice farm.

Nine of the pupils who were to write their BECE today, Monday, 15 November 2021 died by drowning after the boat they were ferrying in capsized on the Oti River.

GNAT General Secretary, Mr. Thomas Musah speaking in ‘Ghana Yensom’ morning show on Accra 100.5FM said the police’s investigation report on the matter will inform the relationship between students and teachers are school.

He said even though there are clear-cut guidelines on contact hours and co-curriculum activities that of working hours and working relations between students and teachers have been missing over the years.

He appealed to the family of the deceased to remain calm while the police conduct their investigations into the matter

